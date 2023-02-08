Extremist acts led to arrests, dismissals and the removal of the governor of the Federal District

The acts of vandalism against the headquarters of the Three Powers of the Republic complete 1 month this Wednesday (8.Feb.2023). Politicians aligned with the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) used social networks to remember the date and demand accountability for the invasions.

According to Seap-DF (Department of Penitentiary Administration of the Federal District), at least 922 people were arrested for involvement in extremist acts, in addition to another 459 with electronic monitoring.

In the period, in addition to the arrests of extremists, dismissals were also made and the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), was sidelined.

Lula also released a video to mark the date and show what was done after the extremist acts. In it, phrases like “democracy restored” It is “attempted coup d’état” overlaps with the images of destruction.

“Democracy is the most precious asset of the Brazilian population. And justice will be firm against anyone who tries to take it away from the people.”, wrote Lula when he published the video on his profile on twitter.

The acts began around 3 pm on that Sunday (8.jan.2023), when right-wing extremists invaded the National Congress after breaking protection barriers. Then, the radicals went to the Planalto Palace and destroyed rooms in the seat of the Executive Branch. Finally, they invaded the STF (Federal Supreme Court).

