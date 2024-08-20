Economist Pendzin: Maintenance of a mobilized person in Ukraine costs 3 million rubles

One mobilized soldier in Ukraine costs 1 million 300 thousand hryvnia (2.8 million rubles at the exchange rate on August 20). This is reported Ukrainian economist Oleg Pendzin on air on a Ukrainian TV channel.

Today, there are 1.4 million mobilized people in Ukraine. To support one soldier, six people who constantly pay taxes are needed. “Why one soldier and six working people? Because, despite the six working people, there are still three who are in the shadow business,” the economist explained.

Pendzin also stated that these expenses do not take into account those mobilized who are considered irretrievable losses or who have become disabled. This is a separate budget line, which implies even greater expenses.

Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported the provision of residence permits to foreign mercenaries and their family members in a special manner.