One Mix 4 is a small convertible laptop that users looking for maximum mobility will like, because it weighs only 760 grams and uses the latest Intel processors, Tiger Lake.

The Chinese manufacturer One Netbook has specialized in compact-size mobile machines and includes in its catalog both portable computers for productivity, as well as portable game consoles as impressive as the One Gx1 Pro.

Its first development for 2021 is the One Mix 4, a mini laptop with a multi-touch screen 10.1 inch IPS with 2K native resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio interesting for computing tasks. Its brightness of 320 nits should make it suitable to work also outdoors with a higher level of brightness and the included stylus with pressure sensitivity of 2048 levels is a plus in all these teams.

Although the 2-inch size increase over the One Netbook 3 may seem small, it is a huge leap in terms of display capacity. And comfort of use and productivity considering that the backlit keyboard has increased in the same proportion, while its format of convertible with 360 degree hinge system enables it for other uses such as tablet or presentations.

Your internal hardware has been duly updated with the processors Intel Tiger Lake. The manufacturer will offer several versions up to the Core i7-1160G7 accompanied by a maximum configuration with 32 Gbytes of RAM and a PCIe NVMe solid state drive with up to 1 Tbyte capacity.

Also updated in connectivity with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 and USB Type-C ports we assume compatible with the Thunderbolt 4 interface supported by Tiger Lake processors and that One Netbook has used in its latest portable console. It includes a fingerprint sensor, microSD card reader, audio output and a 45-watt fast charger to power its 10,000 mAh battery.

One Mix 4, versions and prices

With Windows 10 Home pre-installed, the convertible has started its commercialization in Japan in the following configurations and prices:

Intel Core i5-1130G7 CPU with Iris Xe GPU (80 execution units), 8 GB RAM and 256 GB PCIe SSD per 1,088 dollars to change .

. Intel Core i5-1130G7 CPU with Iris Xe GPU (80 execution units), 16 GB RAM and 1 Tbyte PCIe SSD per 1,258 dollars to change.

We do not know when it will reach the international market and the price of the top-of-the-range configuration with the Core i7 and 32 GB of RAM, but it will not be economical. In return, it offers a high level of hardware, the advantages of a convertible and maximum mobility with its 760 grams of weight.