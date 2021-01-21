Ahead of the end of the year, One Netbook, the Chinese manufacturer specializing in compact-size mobile machines, today shared some additional details on what will be its next addition to its portfolio of convertible notebooks for productivity, featuring new images and features of the One Mix 4 mini notebook.

As we saw earlier, while the One Mix 4 is not as pocket-sized as some of the company’s previous devices, with a 10.1 inch touch screen, we continue talking about a compact and versatile laptop that seems much easier to transport than other models of similar dimensions.

Although without a doubt the great novelty will be the strong renovation of its interior, with two processor options to choose between the Intel Core i5-1130G7 and Core i7-1160G7 Tiger Lake, both are eleventh generation Y series chips, which will arrive accompanied by a Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics controllers.

As for the rest of its features other features of the small laptop include an NVMe solid state drive, a system of fingerprint sensor unlock on the power button on the side of the computer, Wi-Fi 6 support and a display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 300 pixels per inch and more at 320 nits of brightness.

Also, the new images shared by liliputing show us that the One Mix 4 will have up to three USB-C ports and a microSD card slot, in addition to other interesting functionalities such as the inclusion of a backlit keyboard and a wide-format touch panel under it. Although unfortunately we will notice the absence of a SIM card slot, finishing discarding support for mobile connections.

Unfortunately, at the moment One Netbook has not shared any official details about the price or release date of the One Mix 4, while rumors continue to point to an availability from the spring of this year.