A client who wants it at a click. A customer who doesn’t buy it if they don’t try it first. A customer who wants to pay for a personalized experience. A customer who is only looking for a fast and effective transaction. And, perhaps, all these clients described are, in reality, the same person. The possibility of how to make a purchase of an item has multiplied. There are almost infinite paths to reach the object/service of desire that have been born in the online universe. But there also continues to be, for many big brands, a large volume of sales that take place on-site, in the physical store. And since there are all these ways of pumping the economic flow of commercial activity, there is also the risk of cholesterol to manage them: isolation of human teams, isolation of technical teams and risks of online fraud due to the growing threat of cybercrime.

The mission (and vision) that is self-imposed adyen it is to make this heart of commerce beat in unison through all the possible ways where this encounter can take place. And it is a vision that has a name and surname: unified commerce. “It is an evolution of what we used to call omnichannel commerce: the possibility for the user to acquire the product of a brand in multiple ways. That experience, for the customer, was already good in multichannel. We have an impact on the other side, that of commerce, offering a series of unique systems that standardize the management of a brand’s purchases, wherever the purchase comes from. What does this mean? Which in the end is much simpler, much more scalable and much more automated”, explains Juan José Llorente, Adyen’s country manager for Spain and Portugal.

Client and company, together

Why does it bring so much value to companies to unify their sales channels? There are two main reasons that integrate the two actors in any transaction: client and company. From the client side, the perception of the change will be much less. But, perhaps without him realizing it, the service he receives is of a much higher quality because, on the other side, the company has all its channels and services connected with unique systems, which allows it exhaustive knowledge of each type of customer. and, most crucially, that this information is coherent and shared by all the possible commercial channels of a company: its dimension on-line and its physical stores. “To give a graphic example: in omnichannel you buy on-line a product and then you go to a physical store and return it. But what is behind this service is a manual operation of the person in the store, who spends between 5 and 10 minutes taking the merchandise, connecting to the Internet to make the return, changing the inventory… In other words, he loses this time so that systems talk. In unified commerce this is fully automated. The systems are unique and intercommunicate with each other”, details Llorente.

Those 10 minutes per person doesn’t seem like much. But it’s 10 minutes per transaction. “In the current context, especially due to the pandemic, purchases have multiplied on-line. If before you had three returns, now you have 30 and the same staff to manage them. It becomes unfeasible if you don’t have a unified trading system”, asserts Llorente. This need is reflected in data. In it Adyen Retail Report 2022presented at the Espacio WOW in Madrid in November last year, the company presented figures that confirm that digitization is already a majority: 67% of retailers in Spain they prioritize a digitization strategy. In other words, they submit to omnichannel, because the Internet is already in itself an inexhaustible quarry of purchasing possibilities. Therefore, they see the need to unify their management of said purchases.

Looking to the near future, Llorente points out some sectors that will surely exploit all the possibilities of unified commerce. “On the one hand, the energy sector is the one that is going the slowest, but the one with the most room for improvement for this strategy of putting the customer at the center of a unified experience. On the other hand, I have high expectations of the experiences that the tourism and tourism sectors are going to give us in the short term. retail, which in Spain represent a huge part of the GDP. I would love to see that we will have worldwide benchmarks in hotel experience”, adds the Ayden executive.

The data, of course, seems to prove him right: in 2022, the 25 million euros that the Ministry of Tourism announced to help digitize the sector were a complete success, as they were requested by 168 companies in the sector.