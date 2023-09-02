The brother of Mariano Barbieri, the engineer stabbed to death by a criminal who stole his cell phone when he was walking through Plaza Sicilia, said that moments before he was killed and with the cell phone that the victim took from him, he called his partner, Maricel González Flores, because her baby, born last June, cried and couldn’t sleep.

“A few minutes before, he spoke to her, on the cameras you can see him, that he goes with his cell phone, he goes with his shirt, without a sweatshirt or jacket or anyone to follow him behind,” Fernando Barbieri told the press, at the door of the wake room of San Fernando where from 16 the remains of his brother will be fired.

“He went out into the woods because there was a full moon and he was very into it and that’s why he went. And a little while before, he spoke with his partner, with Maricel, because her newborn baby, two months old, could not sleep, ”he added.

The victim’s brother said that for the moment he has not received any news on the progress of the investigation but that he knows that “the police are doing their job, doing their best.”

Regarding how he found out about his brother’s crime, he said that it was around 1:15 in the morning yesterday, when his aunt called him and said: “Mariano was stabbed and he is dead.”

“It was terrible, I never thought they would say something like that to me,” he added.

The man recalled that he too, hours before the crime, had communicated with Mariano via WhatsApp. ”I was chatting with him at 9:30 p.m. on WhatsApp because it had recently been my birthday and they had given me a common gift. We started talking and that same afternoon I had gone to visit my nephew, I am the godfather, and I went with my wife that afternoon to visit him at her partner’s house in Bella Vista. We were there all afternoon, at night I wrote him to tell him that we had been with Luca and that we had had a beautiful afternoon”, Fernando recounted sadly.

Finally, the engineer’s brother said that in those days Mariano was staying at a friend’s apartment, located about five or six blocks from the park where he was attacked, and he reiterated that he believes that “he left because of the full moon.”

“You can’t believe that a person would walk six blocks to see the moon and be stabbed to steal their cell phone, it’s crazy,” he exclaimed. And he concluded: “My brother was a godsend, a good guy, a very studious boy, very capable, who killed himself studying to become a civil engineer, a kid with incredible ability who has always helped everyone.”

The autopsy determined that Mariano Barbieri suffered a stab wound of between six and seven centimeters that “affected the pleura, the pericardium, and the right auricle.” This was determined by the advancement of the autopsy operation. “It was a stab to the heart,” a source familiar with the autopsy summarized to LA NACION.

This morning, prosecutor Marcelo Munilla Lacasa, in charge of the investigation, met with detectives from the Homicide Division of the City Police, to analyze the evidence gathered so far and try to make progress in identifying the murderer.

Almost 36 hours after the murder of the civil engineer, who had been a father just over two months ago, the investigators have another certainty: the victim’s cell phone is inactive.

“The murderer turned off the cell phone. We tried to locate him, but he had no activity. We checked if the offender used the victim’s virtual wallet, but it was not used,” explained an investigator.

From the statements of a witness and from the images of the security cameras that captured the escape, the prosecutor Munilla Lacasa and the detectives of the City Police know that a single criminal acted in the crime.

