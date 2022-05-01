Nayarit.- On Saturday, a shooting occurred in the capital of the state of Nayarit left as red balance a minor died and two more people injuredall belonged to the same family, according to what was reported by local authorities.

The criminal acts took place on Saturday in Nayarit. In the aggression, according to witnesses who were at the scene, at least 6 armed men participated, who after perpetuating the crime, fled the site on foot.

Elements of the State Preventive Police arrived at the scene as first responders and proceeded to cordon off the place in order to start the corresponding inquiries and find those responsible.

After the local emergency numbers were notified, agents from the State and Municipal Security Secretariat arrived at the scene to report the shooting that left a 13-year-old minor dead, already two adults wounded by bullets.

The building where the armed aggression against members of the same family was recorded is located in the Santa Teresita neighborhood, on La Paz street, between Belisario Domínguez and Acayapan, in Tepic.

When the emergency elements also arrived to provide first aid to the injured, they found that they had already been transferred in private vehicles to a hospital in the area so that they could receive the corresponding medical care.

According to the first reports, those injured by firearms were identified as Saymon, 29 years old, who had two wounds in the abdomen, and José Luis, 25 years old, who registered a neck injury. Likewise, Adrián Guadalupe, wounded in the stomach, was the one who lost his life as a result of the attack.

Despite the fact that it was possible to take the minor to the hospital center alive, a short time later the relatives of the victims announced that he had died from the bullet he received in his body when he was being treated by the doctors of the hospital to which he was admitted. .

So far, municipal authorities they have not disclosed the arrest of the alleged 6 armed subjects who participated in the shooting.