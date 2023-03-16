The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai announced that shared electric scooter trips will double in 2022, to more than one million trips, compared to about 500,000 trips in 2021, without recording any deaths or serious injuries.

The shared electric scooter rental service has witnessed a wide demand in the recent period, and it has become a convenient means for individual transportation for short trips, and first and last mile trips, as more than 557 thousand users benefited from this service in 2022, representing one million and 60 thousand and 929 trips, and the satisfaction rate reached 79%, compared to 76% in 2021.

The success of the first phase of operating shared electric scooters is the culmination of the Authority’s efforts in the plans to expand the infrastructure of the areas for operating electric scooters, which were announced at the beginning of 2022, as the Authority provided electric scooter paths with the highest safety standards and of high quality, linking the most important points of attraction and demand sites upon request. The public, in addition to being allowed to drive electric scooters on safe streets after obtaining a driving permit.

The areas of the first phase of operating the electric scooter include Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai Internet City, Al Riqqa, 2nd December Street, Palm Jumeirah, and City Walk, in addition to safe roads in the areas of Al Qusais, Al Mankhool, and Al Karama, within a path and scope. In addition to the tracks designated for bicycles and electric scooters in various regions of the Emirate of Dubai, with the exception of the sports bike tracks in Seih Al Salam, Al Qudra, and Meydan.

In the first quarter of this year 2023, the Roads and Transport Authority began operating electric scooters in 11 new residential areas in Dubai, after completing all engineering and technical procedures and checking traffic safety in the new areas to become within the safe paths for users of individual means of transportation, such as bicycles and scooters. Electrophoresis.