Deby said in a televised speech that these floods, which swept across regions in southern and central Chad, were caused by heavy rains that affected “636 towns in 18 out of the country’s 23 provinces”, affecting “more than a million people”, according to “AFP”.

He added that the water “came to more than 465,000 hectares of fields and 19,000 head of livestock.”

The most affected provinces in the country are Mayo Kebbi Oriental, Logone West, Tanddjili, Moayen Chari and Mandol.

“A state of emergency will be imposed to better contain and manage the natural disaster situation,” the president said.

flood risk

The President of Chad warned of “the risk of a generalized flood (…) if the rise in the water level remains constant during the week.”

He explained that “the most vulnerable areas are the city of N’Djamena and its surroundings,” considering the situation in the capital, N’Djamena, “more and more worrying.”

“We must provide shelter, basic necessities, and health protection,” the president stressed.

According to an interim report issued by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Chad, more than one million people have been affected by these floods as of October 13.

Deby called on “friendly countries” and their “technical and financial partners to support the government’s efforts.”

In 2021, the United Nations said nearly 5.5 million Chadians, more than a third of the population of the landlocked central African country, needed “emergency humanitarian assistance”.