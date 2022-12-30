The Executive Committee for Securing International and Local Events in the Emirate of Dubai revealed exceptional preparations for the New Year’s celebrations 2023, in light of its expectations of an unprecedented turnout in event areas exceeding one million visitors, according to an analytical reading of the pioneers of the events that the emirate witnessed starting from the current year 2022.

In detail, Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Assistant Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police for Operations Affairs, Acting Chairman of the Executive Committee for Securing International and Local Events, said during a press conference held by the committee in the Emaar Operations Room, to announce the details of the procedures plan for securing New Year’s celebrations 2023, that the force More than 10,696 individuals are charged with securing New Year’s activities from various parties, including 5,800 Dubai Police officers and security men, noting the role of the 1,420 volunteers. This imposes a great responsibility, which the Committee adopted early, through complementary roles in which 47 governmental and semi-governmental agencies participate.

He pointed out that the committee worked to provide 45 boats in the areas where the celebrations took place.

Al-Mazrouei appealed to drivers and members of the public to adhere, and to avoid obstructing traffic or wrong traffic, stressing that “our priority is the safety of the public, regardless of seizures or violations. This is a happy occasion that we are keen to pass as best as possible, and everyone shares joy and optimism.”

He added that all relevant authorities have advanced applications that provide early notification service, and deliver warning messages to the public about road conditions, crowds and closed streets.

Al Mazrouei stressed that the committee’s preparations for the New Year’s celebration begin early, by studying and analyzing the results of each party in the past events, monitoring the positives and negatives, and determining the data on the basis of which the preparations for the New Year’s celebrations are made, which begin about two or three months before the event.

Ahmed Al Matroushi, a member of the Board of Directors of the Emaar Foundation, expected that the number of party-goers in Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa and other event areas would exceed one million people, after the end of the restrictions that accompanied the “Covid-19” pandemic during the last two years, revealing exceptional events organized by “Emaar”. For the first time, it includes a laser show with the dancing fountain, in addition to fireworks, and other activities that start early to delight the region’s pioneers, who are expected to arrive hours before the grand celebration at the beginning of the new year.

In turn, the Assistant Director General of the Civil Defense for Rescue Affairs, Brigadier General Ali Hassan Al-Mutawa, said that the Civil Defense prepared for the event according to an integrated strategy under the umbrella of the committee, and focused on two main parts, the first is proactive, by ensuring the sustainability of all safety systems in buildings and celebration areas, and their connection With the advanced artificial intelligence system in the civil defense, and the second part is in the field, entrusted with the work of firefighters.

He added that the department has prepared 700 firefighters and 90 specialized mechanisms, stressing that the Executive Committee for Securing International and Local Events has gained great experience in securing major events and managing crowds, according to a harmonious system between all the agencies that work under its umbrella.

The Executive Director of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Mishaal Abdul Karim Julfar, said that in light of the expectation of an increase in the number of visitors, the Corporation developed an integrated plan to cover events under the umbrella of the committee. Previous celebrations, with an additional 16 points in the main celebrations area in downtown Dubai and Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, and 20 points distributed in the rest of the emirate.

He added that the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services also participates in five marine ambulance boats, in cooperation with partners, to cover the marine events.

He added that “Dubai Ambulances” will be deployed in other vital areas, as six vehicles will be distributed in the “Dubai Mall”, in addition to 16 paramedics. Six ambulances and 16 paramedics have also been allocated to Palm Jumeirah, Burj Al Arab, GBR and Blue Waters. As for the “Boulevard” and “Burj Khalifa” areas, the Foundation allocated 16 ambulances, operating rooms and 16 tents for support.

Five first responder cars, four bicycles and electric bikes, two ambulance buses, a field support unit, and five marine boats were allocated, in cooperation with partners in Dubai Police and Nakheel, to cover water bodies. In addition to allocating 20 additional ambulance points, which will be distributed to other areas in the emirate, such as Jebel Ali, Bur Dubai, rural areas and Deira.

In addition, Badr Al-Sairi, Director of the Traffic Executive Department at the Traffic and Roads Agency at the Roads and Transport Authority, said that the authority works according to several axes, most notably monitoring traffic through a unified control center that supervises all means of transportation to ensure the provision of the best levels of service and the provision of various means of transportation. And educating the public about the importance of adhering to the instructions and walking from the designated areas, avoiding standing on the side of the road to avoid accidents, and allocating an operational field team at the highest level from the beginning of the celebrations until the visitors leave.

He added that in light of the expectation of an increase in the number of visitors, the authority has increased the number of buses designated to transport event-goers, and has also extended the metro’s operating hours, appealing to members of the public to arrive early to the event venues.

Dazzling events

On the Palm Jumeirah, the Director of the Security Department at Nakheel Company, Ahmed Al Ghafli, said that the Palm Jumeirah will witness impressive activities, including fireworks and drone shows.

He revealed the preparation of a traffic plan that does not include road closures at any time, but in light of the expectation of slow traffic, the public must arrive early, pointing out that the Palm Jumeirah train will be available free of charge to the public, starting at six in the evening.