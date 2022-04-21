The Emirates Food Bank announced that the “One Million Meals of Surplus Food” campaign achieved its final goal within just two weeks, after providing more than one million meals in cooperation with more than 200 campaign partners in the country, in support of the “One Billion Meals” initiative organized by the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Initiatives”. Global” to provide food support to the poor, the needy, vulnerable groups of children, refugees, displaced people, and those affected by disasters and crises in 50 countries.

The Emirates Food Bank confirmed that the campaign is continuing, even after it recorded, in just two weeks, 133% of its goal, achieving the equivalent of more than 1.3 million meals distributed to beneficiaries from needy individuals and families.

Meals from hotels and restaurants accounted for 11% of the campaign’s total achieved within two weeks, while hot meals prepared from food supplies provided by the campaign partners constituted 9%, and food parcels, vegetables and fruits represented 80% of the total campaign provided.

The Emirates Food Bank launched the “One Million Meals of Surplus Food” campaign, with the aim of providing 33,000 meals every day from food surpluses during the holy month of Ramadan, starting the campaign in cooperation with nearly 200 strategic partners from hotels, food establishments, supermarkets, vegetable and fruit markets and central kitchens. And charities in the country, including more than 55 hotels, 65 food establishments, 35 supermarkets, vegetable and fruit markets, 13 charities, and 10 central kitchens, with the participation of more than 150 volunteers. More than 100 new partners, and the campaign “One Million Meals of Surplus Food” also continues to provide a range of innovative environmentally friendly solutions that transform unusable food waste after sorting into organic compost, and transform cooking oils into biofuels in cooperation with the startup company “Relube” specializing in food applications. Circular economy and recycling.



