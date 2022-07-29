Although the physio would be very happy if people would live in their car, it is not very practical. How do you receive the latest TopGear Magazine without a letterbox every month? Good news for letterbox enthusiasts: there will be one million more houses in the Netherlands. The bad news is that there will be no parking space at these houses.

According to our Minister for Housing and Spatial Planning – who you still know from the viewing figure gun ‘De Press Conference’ – there is no place for parking spaces at the houses. This reports The Telegraph. Instead, the focus would be on the bike.

Moreover, it would be cheaper to build a bicycle path instead of parking spaces and roads through the neighbourhood, Hugo de Jonge reports. The one million new houses are to be built in the next ten years.

Forget what parking garages are

Hey, everyone has a moment of forgetfulness. But if you’re building new neighborhoods out of the ground, just put a parking garage underneath. Very practical and neatly tidy. Of course, there are costs involved, but you can pass that on.

Look at Little C in Rotterdam. Brand new neighborhood, completely built on a parking garage. Apart from the slightly too hip promotional text with just too many unnecessary English terms, we can best take an example. Well, maybe a little less expensive, and stuff. Fortunately, there are countless other examples of more affordable neighborhoods with the same construction. More of that, we’d say.