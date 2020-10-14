Last Thursday, September 3, after a long year already separated, Alejandro Sanz ratified in a court in Pozuelo de Alarcón, in Madrid, his divorce from Raquel Perera. The musician and who was his personal assistant and person in charge of his companies for more than a decade have decided to close their joint stage with an agreement after an arduous confrontation in the courts of both Madrid and Miami.

Days after closing their complicated pact, the terms of that divorce have been announced. Alejandro Sanz will have to pay Perera a compensation of one million euros, as he has exclusively revealed Magazine Week this Wednesday. Sanz must pay this amount in three parts, according to the publication: the first, 400,000 euros, before September 30, 2020; the second, 300,000, before September 30, 2021; and the third, with the last 300,000, before September 30, 2022. If the singer did not have funds due to the cancellation of tours and concerts due to the coronavirus pandemic, those terms would be extended for another year.

In addition, you will have to pay the amount of 10,000 euros per month, 5,000 for each of the two children in common they have: Dylan, nine years old, and Alma, six. An amount that will be reduced over time and will drop to 6,000 euros (in total) from 2023. Sanz will have the right to see his children half of the school holidays, as well as on alternate weekends and two days weekday. The dates will be set by reaching an agreement between the parties, given the characteristics of the musician’s work and always taking into account the well-being of the children.

Due to the divorce regulatory agreement, which according to the publication was signed on August 27, it is Perera who has the custody of the children. Sanz will have to face the school expenses of the little ones, both ordinary and extraordinary, the medical expenses and those of the nanny who takes care of Dylan and Alma since they were born. The musician will also pay for a car or give it to Perera so that he can travel with his children.

As anticipated, both Perera and his children will leave Florida and move to Madrid to be closer to their father and as part of the divorce agreement. The magazine reveals that the family will live in a house near La Finca, in Pozuelo de Alarcón, whose rent will also have to be paid by the musician, but which will not exceed 6,000 euros per month. This exclusive urbanization is one of the musician’s favorites, and that is where Sanz has established his new residence with his partner, the Cuban artist Rachel Valdés, after selling the previous one to the footballer Hazard for more than 10 million euros.

If Raquel Perera had a new partner and she moved to that house where she and her children live, Sanz’s ex-wife would have to pay half the rent.

Sanz has tried by all means to avoid a trial against Perera, who demanded 40,000 euros a month and stay in Miami, and has preferred to reach an agreement, both financially and in terms of the conditions of separation. He decided and succeeded after a trip he made at the end of August to Miami to visit his minor children, from whom he had been away until now due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The already ex-married couple began their relationship in 2007, after she joined the musician’s team as a personal assistant. The first photos of both date from August of that year, when they were seen sailing with friends, very caramelized. In July 2011, their first child, Dylan, was born and three years later their second, Alma. In addition, in May 2012 they brought their friends together for what they were told was Dylan’s christening and the appointment was finally the celebration of his wedding, which was held on the farm that the singer has in Jarandilla de la Vera, in Cáceres ( Estremadura).

In June 2019, Perera went alone to the wedding of Sergio Ramos and Pilar Rubio held in Seville. Sanz gave a great concert that day at the Metropolitan Stadium in Madrid, but already then she made the most intimate see that the relationship was broken. A month later, in July of last year, they announced their separation, but affirming that they would always be a family and that they would put the interest of their children before everything else. Three months later, in early October, Sanz was captured in photographs with his eldest daughter, Manuela (the result of his relationship with the Mexican model Jaydy Mitchel), and his new partner, Rachel Valdés.