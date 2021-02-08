The Court of Appeal in Abu Dhabi upheld a ruling of the Court of First Instance, requiring a boat captain and an insurance company to pay one million dirhams in solidarity to a young man as compensation for the captain of the insured boat with the insurance company shocking him while driving a water bike, which resulted in impotence and amputation in his left leg And sporadic fractures in the body, and the court ruled rejecting the insurance company’s appeal that it was not responsible for compensating the plaintiff. It also rejected the plaintiff’s appeal, and his request to increase the amount of compensation to 10 million dirhams.

In the details, a young man had an accident while driving a water bike, which was caused by a boat captain on the shore of Abu Dhabi, and left him with a disability rate, and the defendant was convicted before a court of first instance, which ruled in presence of his conviction, two months imprisonment, and a fine of 5,000 dirhams.

The young man filed a lawsuit and demanded that a forensic doctor be appointed to sign a medical examination on him, and to determine the injuries he suffered, their degree, the extent of their impact on his work and his future, the percentage of these injuries and their identification, and the size of the pains as a result of the accident, which he is still suffering.

The coroner’s report explained that the young man suffered traumatic injuries in the pelvis and the left lower extremity, a dislocated fracture of the pubic bone, and multiple fractures, resulting in an amputation in the left lower end from the level below the knee joint, and a fractured fracture in the left thigh bone, which constitutes a permanent disability estimated to be the proportion of disability. 100% of the left lower limb benefit. He pointed out that there is chronic lower back pain and difficulty when sitting for a long time, which constitutes a permanent disability that is estimated to be 50% functional disability, in addition to that the plaintiff suffers from impotence as a result of loss of erectile ability, which constitutes a permanent disability of 100%, and the court ruled to oblige the defendant The litigant jointly entered into pay the plaintiff one million dirhams, and obligated them to pay the case’s fees and fees and attorney fees.

This court was not accepted by the insurance company, so it lodged an appeal against it and demanded the annulment of the appealed judgment. And she confirmed that the ruling made a mistake in his decision to oblige her with the captain of the boat to the amount decided, in contravention of what was stated in the document specifying her liability in a way that does not exceed 200 thousand dirhams.

For his part, the plaintiff filed a cross-appeal against the verdict, demanding that the judgment be amended, and the judiciary obligating the appellant to compel the insurance company, the owner of the boat, and the boat captain, in solidarity and solidarity, to pay him 10 million dirhams, and obeyed the ruling for wrongful application and interpretation of the law, failure to cause, and corruption in Inference, and the violation of the fixed papers.

The court stated in the merits of its judgment that the criminal judgment has its authority in the civil judiciary in what has been decided by a necessary chapter in the occurrence of the criminal act, the legal description of it, and its attribution to the perpetrator, and the court must abide by that and adhere to it, indicating the right of return of the injured from the accident to the insurance company Directly with compensation, and that the company is obligated to cover the civil liability of the insured or the captain of the boat who caused the accident for the fault of either of them in its use.

The court affirmed in the cross-appeal, that the appealed judgment took into account the injuries sustained by the plaintiff, whose condition was stabilized on the percentage of disability, injuries and pain that he suffered, and his cost and cost in the future in terms of medical expenses, indicating that the judgment had taken into account this, and an amount of one million dirhams was estimated for him in total compensation Regarding all these damages, and the appellant was obligated in the first appeal, and the third appellant was bound jointly, thus taking into account the right to what he deserves blood money or compensation, and the second appeal is the other duty to reject, and the court decided to accept the two appeals in form, and in the matter to reject them, and support the appealed judgment And obligating each appellant to pay the fees of his appeal.

The “court” affirmed that the ruling took into account injuries, pain, and medical expenses.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

