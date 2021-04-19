Dubai (Union)

The “Mohammed and Obaid Al Mulla Group” made a cash donation of one million dirhams in support of the 100 million meals campaign, which aims to provide a network of food support to the needy and target groups in 30 Arab, African and Asian countries throughout the holy month of Ramadan. The contribution in favor of the largest campaign in the region to feed food throughout the month of fasting comes as part of the response of institutions, companies, businessmen and community members in the UAE and abroad, to the campaign of 100 million meals that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai «sponsored him Allah », announced its launch two days before the start of the holy month, noting that the campaign, thanks to the influx of cash donations to it from philanthropists, philanthropists and white-handsome individuals and institutions, had succeeded in achieving 78% of its goal by providing 78 million meals at a value of 78 million dirhams in Its first week.

The donation provided by the “Mohammed and Obaid Al Mulla Group” provides one million meals, as the donation of one dirham contributes to ensuring the provision of basic ingredients for preparing a meal in the low cost of living communities covered by the campaign.

Butti Al Mulla, Chairman of the Mohammed and Obaid Al Mulla Group, said: The 100 million meals initiative is an extension of the charitable initiatives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to provide food support to the needy and needy families in the region. Arab countries, the two continents of Africa and Asia, and contributing to overcoming the challenge of hunger in the world, confirming the firm approach of our country in dealing with humanitarian issues and its constant keenness to be a global oasis of good and giving.

He added: Our donation to the initiative comes with the aim of giving back to the community and fulfilling our national responsibilities to support the nation’s march in terms of charitable work, which the wise leadership attaches great importance to embodying the meanings of goodness and mercy from the UAE to the needy around the world, in support of the process of giving that laid its foundations since the inception of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul. Al-Mulla said: We expect that the initiative will achieve success beyond expectations, especially in light of the circumstances imposed by the “Covid-19” pandemic, which is what drives us towards more goodness and giving. Approach all the sons and citizens of the state.

The 100 Million Meals Campaign falls under the umbrella of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, and aims to enable philanthropists, individuals, institutions and companies within the UAE and abroad to donate to provide food support to the needy and lower-income groups in 30 Arab, African and Asian countries, and to achieve its goal, the campaign concluded a partnership with all From the United Nations World Food Program and the regional network of food banks, in addition to a number of charitable and relief organizations and associations in the countries covered by the campaign, allowing the delivery of storable food parcels to individual and family beneficiaries directly to their places of residence through campaign partners such as food banks and charities. Relief and local civil society organizations.

The 100 million meals campaign is an extension and continuation of the 10 million meals campaign, which recorded remarkable success last Ramadan, and the new campaign seeks to build on the successes and achievements of last year’s campaign, while expanding its geographical, charitable and relief scope to include 30 countries in Africa, Asia and the Arab world, in conjunction with 10 times the number of targeted meals, to reach 100 million meals.

The 100 Million Meals Campaign opens the door for everyone from inside and outside the UAE to contribute to supporting individuals and needy families by donating the value of a meal starting from one dirham, through cash donation through the various contribution channels provided by the campaign to purchase a certain number of meals or what Equivalent food parcels.

The campaign provides four main channels to receive donations and cash contributions from institutions and individuals: website, bank transfer or through SMS messages via mobile phone, and the campaign also allows the donation through direct contact with the call center team on the toll-free number 8004999 or e-mail.

The “100 Million Meals Campaign” translates the humanitarian values ​​of the UAE in giving, compassion and human solidarity. It aims to support the needy in 30 countries by providing a food safety net that provides basic meals components to millions in these countries through the material contributions of institutions and individuals who weave together a comprehensive solidarity network. It departs from the UAE to extend a hand of aid and relief to the needy in the region.

Badr Al-Hilali donates a million dirhams

Businessman Badr Faris Al Hilali, Chairman of the Emirates Group for Manufacturing Industries, announced his donation of one million dirhams to support the 100 million meals campaign, the largest campaign in the region to feed food, which aims to provide food support to marginalized groups and needy families in 30 Arab, African and Asian countries during the holy month of Ramadan.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, announced the launch of the “100 Million Meals” campaign, under the umbrella of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, with the aim of empowering benefactors and people of goodness among individuals. Institutions and companies inside and outside the UAE from donating to provide food support to the needy and lower-income groups in more than 30 countries, and the campaign allows individuals, institutions, companies, businessmen and all segments of society to contribute to the global fight against hunger and the dedication of the values ​​of giving in the month of goodness.

The contribution made by businessman Badr Faris Al-Hilali provides the campaign with one million meals, as the donation of one dirham guarantees the provision of basic ingredients for preparing an integrated meal in the countries and communities of low cost of living covered by the campaign.

Businessman Badr Faris Al-Hilali confirmed that his contribution to donating to the 100 million meals campaign comes from the constant and continuous keenness to participate in supporting the charitable initiatives that we have become accustomed to for many years from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. May God protect him, which he releases to extend a helping hand, goodness and assistance to every needy person in all countries around the world.

tender

He said: “We are honored to be among the donors for the 100 million meals campaign, in support of the ongoing process of giving to the UAE, and we take this opportunity to thank His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for giving us this opportunity to participate in this campaign in the blessed month of Ramadan. From reaching the groups supported by the campaign, except through this blessed initiative under the umbrella of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives.