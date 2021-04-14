“Al Ansari Exchange” announced a donation of one million dirhams, equivalent to the value of the basic food ingredients for one million meals, as part of the “100 million meals” campaign, the largest of its kind to feed food during the month of Ramadan in 20 Arab, Asian and African countries, from Pakistan in the east to Ghana in the west.

The campaign aims to provide support to the needy and needy families in lower-income communities in the form of food parcels that reinforce the values ​​of solidarity and human solidarity during the month of Ramadan.

Various economic activities and institutions of the government and private sectors, as well as businessmen and ordinary individuals inside and outside the country, participate in supporting the “100 million meals” campaign, organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, in cooperation with the World Food Program and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation. For charitable and humanitarian work, the regional network of food banks, and a group of charitable and humanitarian institutions, to ensure the rapid and orderly distribution of food parcels to the beneficiaries in the target countries.

International statistics indicate that more than 820 million people suffer from malnutrition in the world, including 52 million people in the countries of the Middle East and North Africa, while 45% of deaths in children under the age of five are linked to malnutrition, and a child dies every 10 seconds from a disease related to hunger.

This year’s campaign is a double expansion of last year’s campaign that was organized by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives last Ramadan under the name of “10 million meals”, and contributed to providing food support to those affected by the repercussions of the “Covid-19” pandemic, and delivering meals and food baskets to them wherever they are. inside the state.

“The campaign represents a message of love and solidarity from the UAE to the world,” said the Chairman of the Board of Directors of “Al Ansari Exchange”, Muhammad Ali Al-Ansari. We look forward to actively contributing to translating its ambitious goals in collecting sufficient donations to combat hunger regionally, and to provide 100 million meals or equivalent food support to the less fortunate, in line with our full commitment to fulfilling our societal, national and humanitarian responsibilities, and to support the leadership process led by our country on the map of charitable work and giving. The Humanitarian ».

Al-Ansari added that “the step comes as a continuation of our contributions to the 10 million meals campaign, which was organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, last year, in cooperation with the Community Solidarity Fund against (Covid-19) in order to help the needy families and those affected by the repercussions of the global epidemic. Inspired by the lofty principles of the blessed month of Ramadan, which establishes the values ​​of solidarity and community cohesion.

He continued: “The (100 Million Meals) campaign is an opportunity to participate in building a safer and more sustainable future for future generations, and a strong push for international efforts to achieve the goal of sustainable development, which is to eradicate hunger and malnutrition by 2030.”

Solidarity network

The ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign seeks to weave a network of solidarity and solidarity from the UAE to tens of millions of needy people in the societies of the Arab region, Asia and Africa, and to provide food support to needy groups around the world, and to contribute to meeting their basic needs in a way that makes them feel stable and safe, and provides an immediate response to feed the hungry In many societies the most needy.

