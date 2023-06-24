The Dubai Nationality and Residence Prosecution has referred the manager of a construction company to court, on charges of failing to pay the salaries of 215 workers for two months.

The accused admitted that the financial conditions in the facility were a reason for his refusal to pay their salaries, as the owner of the facility was referred to the court, and it issued its ruling to punish the accused by fining him an amount of 5 thousand dirhams for each worker, with a total of 1.075 million dirhams.

Counselor Dr. Ali Humaid bin Khatim, the first public attorney and head of the Nationality and Residence Prosecution, said that the owner of the establishment was referred to the Nationality and Residence Court, and the court issued a judgment in the presence of punishing him (the owner of the establishment) and fining him an amount of five thousand dirhams for each worker who committed the violation, and their number is 215 workers, with a total of 1,075. million dirhams.

Counselor Dr. Ali bin Khatim noted the need for establishment owners to pay workers’ wages and not to evade or delay in delivering workers’ dues, and workers should seek help from the law and inform the competent authorities, stressing the role of the Nationality and Residence Prosecution and Residence Court in enforcing the law and ensuring that each of the parties to the conflict obtains his rights and ensuring justice is achieved. and the rule of law.