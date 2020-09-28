In the past nine months, the coronavirus has shown the world that even the most microscopic element can blow up what was once believed indestructible. In a new confirmation of the unimaginable reality imposed by the pathogen, the international community attended yesterday with awe at the arrival of the million deaths from the so-called SARS-CoV-2. A psychological barrier that confirms the voracity of a pandemic that is shaking 188 countries and has infected 33 million people.

The world counter Worldometer, which collects the deceased and infected in real time, threw the overwhelming seven-digit data yesterday afternoon, while the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that, according to its statistics, one million fatalities would be reached in the next few hours. But he also called on international leaders to mobilize firmly or else the covid-19 will cause more than two million deaths.

Calls for unity, such as that made by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, followed one another as Europe watched with concern the advance of the second wave. Not surprisingly, in the last hours it registered more than 80,000 new cases, which is the worst figure since the start of the pandemic. Deaths –around 900 in 24 hours–, although they continue to rise, are far from the panorama experienced in March and April, when 5,000 were exceeded in a single day.

The message of the EU, in any case, is to act forcefully, especially in the countries hardest hit by this second onslaught of the virus, such as Spain and France. Thus, while a third of Madrid remains confined, in Marseille – another of the great focuses – since last midnight they will not be able to open bars or restaurants. In Paris, this type of premises will have to close before 10 at night and the nightclubs and gyms will not be able to function. Added to this are the hourly cuts to hospitality in cities such as Brussels or the fact that in Wales since yesterday entry or exit in the cities of Cardiff and Swansea is prohibited, except for professional or student reasons.

Fear of deterioration



Europe, with 5.6 million positives for covid-19, is the third most affected continent, behind America and South Asia, with 16.2 and 6.7 million cases. But the forecasts make one fear, as the Commission warns, that if this second wave is not acted upon in time, the situation could get out of control, as it already happened in spring, with the aggravation of the arrival of the cold months, in which it is expected that shoot infections.

The restrictions adopted so far by the different governments are still being difficult to digest among the population and have sparked numerous protests around the world, such as the one that took place on Saturday in London, which ended with 16 arrests and nine police officers injured. .

In the absence of a tested vaccine that serves to defeat the pathogen, the mirror in which countries are now looking at themselves is China, which nine months after being the ‘ground zero’ of the coronavirus, now again enjoys massive events and their Inhabitants circulate normally and without masks. Of course, after the harsh response given from the beginning by its authorities to contain the virus.

The pandemic has also accentuated, if possible, the imbalances. Proof of this is that of the 33 million cases, a third is concentrated only in the United States and India, with seven and six million infections. In number of deaths, the American power remains in the lead, with 204,500. It is followed by Brazil, with 141,400, where until very recently its president, Jair Bolsonaro, just as skeptical as Donald Trump, described the covid-19, the one million victims, as a “flu.