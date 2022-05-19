Dubai (Etihad)

With the conclusion of the “One Million Arab Coders” initiative in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, and honoring the programmers who won its challenge, the role of the initiative’s partners from community institutions in achieving the ultimate goal of this initiative emerged. Which is to serve the human being and improve the quality of life of Arab societies.

This was reflected in the Hussain Sajwani – Damac Charitable Foundation’s sponsorship of the One Million Arab Coders initiative, and its keenness to provide support through this initiative to provide Arab youth with the basic capabilities and skills they will need to obtain job opportunities in the future and launch their own digital projects or companies.

This partnership translates the importance of the social responsibility of national companies and their primary role in the development process and the advancement of society, which translates the vision of the UAE leadership aimed at improving the reality of Arab societies, establishing a culture of giving and building the future, as well as enhancing the state’s competitiveness in all fields to ensure its global leadership.

Khalfan Juma Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation, stressed that strengthening partnerships with government and private agencies and the integration of all sectors and institutions in various development fields embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to prepare A generation of young people capable of keeping pace with future changes, finding innovative solutions to future challenges, and exploring new opportunities that contribute to building a knowledge economy based on programming and modern technology.

He pointed out the importance of the role of the Hussain Sajwani – DAMAC Charitable Foundation in achieving the goals of the initiative and providing qualitative training for one million Arab youth on the latest computer programming techniques and tools, enriching their knowledge, developing their capabilities, and building their expertise in the field of programming, which is reflected positively on supporting various vital sectors with innovative energy and working to develop Arab economies to keep pace with the future.

Hussain Sajwani said: “Hussain Sajwani – DAMAC Charitable Foundation’s sponsorship of the One Million Arab Coders initiative embodies our belief in the importance of investing in human development, the greatest value for the progress of countries and their achievement of the future, and supporting such global initiatives, which involve high-level values ​​and seek to instill hope in millions of Arab youth. and building a better future.” He added: “The vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, laid solid foundations for Dubai’s superiority as the best incubator city that attracts minds and talents that supports future generations and enhances their passion for science, technology, innovation and programming.”

The “One Million Arab Coders” initiative succeeded in attracting more than one million Arab young men and women to participate in the initiative from 80 countries around the world, and brought together a group of the most important and most experienced trainers in software sciences and advanced technologies in the world to train the participants.

The program’s participants received about 5 million hours of study and work, 76,000 training workshops, and completed 100,000 successful graduation projects. In addition, more than 1,500 scholarships were awarded in the advanced programming courses “Nano Degree” to the distinguished participants. The “One Million Arab Coders” initiative provided the opportunity for its affiliates to learn many programming skills and apply them in the areas of developing websites and mobile applications, in addition to many other technological sectors such as blockchain, artificial intelligence, data and cloud computing.