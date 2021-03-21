The Emirates Red Crescent Authority announced that the total number of beneficiaries from the programs and projects of the Ramadan campaign during the current year, which include Iftar for the fasting person, Zakat Al-Fitr, Eid clothing and Ramadan festivities, is estimated at one million 700 thousand people, inside and outside the country.

The authority stated, during a press conference it held a short while ago, that it is in compliance with the precautionary measures taken by the state to confront the “Corona” virus, as it has replaced the Ramadan tents with fasting meals, which will be distributed across 112 sites for the distribution of fasting meals at the state level.





