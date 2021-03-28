The total number of calls received by the unified call center of the Dubai Health Authority since the start of the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 until March 22 is 1,450,668, including 1,020,861 calls related to Covid-19, including vaccines against the Corona virus.

The number of calls that the unified call center received during the peak time during the vaccination campaign reached 38,817 calls per day, an increase of 215% over the number of calls received by the center during the height of the pandemic.

A report issued by the Dubai Health Authority indicated that the total number of conversations received through the WhatsApp Business channel amounted to 106,785 conversations, and the number of chats 172,519 chats, in addition to 15,000 interactive messages through the social media channel, where the percentage of positive and neutral interactions reached 97.7%.

The center also received 189,485 e-mails, and 262,947 health files were created through the Dubai Health Authority website and DHA application, while the customer satisfaction rate reached 91.7% for the center’s services.

Fatima Al Khaja, Director of the Customer Happiness Department at the Dubai Health Authority and head of the Covid-19 vaccination appointment management team, explained the great efforts that the unified call center of the authority is making during the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, including managing and enabling customers to book appointments through multiple channels and ensuring happiness. The customers during the vaccination campaign against Covid-19, noting that the Unified Call Center 800 (DHA) is one of the main channels to support the vaccination campaign, and the main number for the Emirate of Dubai to respond to customer inquiries in this regard.

Al Khaja reviewed the leading and active role that the center plays in managing appointments and coordinating with all concerned organizational units and work teams to ensure the availability of appointments through various channels, and to ensure the facilitation of the customer’s journey to manage and book appointments across all channels, and to develop the Dubai Health Authority’s smart application to book appointments for the target groups. And booking appointments through the various channels of the unified call center (calls, chatting, e-mail, WhatsApp business, and social media sites), and continuous communication with customers to receive their notes and suggestions.





