Abu Dhabi Court of Cassation reversed the ruling of the Court of Appeal in the case of material and moral damages, which caused the two doctors to neglect when working in a hospital cut a large part of the main artery of the child’s heart, and required compensation in the amount of one million and 180 thousand dirhams.

It also decided to partially annul the appealed ruling regarding the moral compensation of the first respondents in the appeal, and the appeal was rejected with the exception of that.

The first respondents in the first appeal filed a lawsuit against the remaining respondents, demanding the ruling obligating them, in solidarity and solidarity, to pay them an amount of 20 million dirhams in compensation for material and moral damages, and they said an indication of that: A large part of the main artery was cut to their son’s heart, which resulted in many and major complications, which prompted them to send him outside to correct them.