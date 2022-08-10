The Sharjah Police General Command concluded its “Be Aware” security awareness campaign organized by the Media and Public Relations Department and the Criminal Investigation Department, in cooperation with strategic partners, which targeted different societal segments to educate them in various ways about the methods and methods of fraud and electronic extortion, and lasted for a month.

The Director of the Media and Public Relations Department of Sharjah Police, Brigadier General Aref Hassan bin Hudayb, revealed the success of the “Be Aware” campaign in achieving its goals of spreading security awareness within a wide range to reach the largest segment of the public, as one million and 18 thousand beneficiaries benefited from the campaign. Within 30 days, direct communication with the community through the interactive platform in Al Zahia City Center attracted 4000 visitors, and 677 thousand views of what the platform included through media professionals and social media influencers on their accounts during their visit to the platform, while awareness messages were achieved through various The partners’ display screens have 6,768 views on Fox Cinema screens, 290,000 views on Sharjah Police’s social networking sites, and 40,000 views on various news websites, in addition to the beneficiaries of 175 Sharjah Islamic Bank ATM screens spread across the country.

Brigadier General Aref Hassan bin Hudaib said: The campaign, which was launched last July, aimed to draw the attention of community members towards concerted efforts to protect them from falling prey to weak souls, by spreading the awareness message in all languages ​​in places frequented by most individuals during their diaries, such as cinemas, televisions, Banking banks (ATMs), shops, and cooperative societies scattered in the emirate, stressing the leadership’s continuous keenness to enhance cooperation with its strategic partners through optimal utilization of their resources such as their various displays as sustainable windows to enhance the awareness of individuals in the community.

The Director of the Media and Public Relations Department praised the great role of the strategic partners in the success of the campaign, and their cooperation in supporting the efforts of the Sharjah Police to enhance the quality of life for community members; Which reflects the sense of patriotism and societal responsibility in exploiting their resources, and their participation in supporting the efforts of the Sharjah Police in enhancing security and safety.

For his part, the Director of the Department of Criminal Investigation and Investigation at Sharjah Police, Colonel Omar Ahmed Bu Al-Zoud, confirmed that the “Be Aware” campaign focused on educating all segments of all ages, especially children, by introducing them to the dangers of electronic blackmail and its various methods that may face them if they are exposed to fraud. Through what the interactive platform “Be Aware” in Al Zahia City Center sensed of interaction and wide response from the public, and their desire to know how to deal with these cybercrimes, pointing to the importance of such security campaigns at all levels; This embodies the strategy of Sharjah Police and the Ministry of Interior in enhancing security and safety.

Sharjah Police called on community members not to hesitate to report any threat they are exposed to, not to give in to the requests of trolls and fraudsters, and to immediately report any blackmail they are exposed to or negative behaviors through a guard service through the Sharjah Police application or by calling the number “0559992158”. , and the number “065943228” or call the number “999” designated for emergency cases.