Ms. Müller is 63 years old and an IT engineer, her husband is 62 and a pensioner. The two (who are actually called differently) have been married since 1988 and have a daughter. But the couple does not get together when it comes to Corona: It has already been boosted, he has not yet been vaccinated for fear of damage.

How did you spend the holidays?

Mrs. Muller: My mother-in-law came to visit on Christmas Eve, she lives directly across the street in assisted living. On Christmas Day our daughter came with her husband. Then we went to see my siblings. We celebrated outside with mulled wine. We usually do this indoors with the whole family.

Mr Müller: We made the best of it. We spend New Year’s Eve as a couple.

Ms. Müller, it was clear to you from the start: If there is a vaccine, should I get vaccinated?

Mrs. Muller: I don’t get vaccinated because I’m afraid of the disease, but because I need this freedom. I’m that kind of person, when I don’t have my freedom, I hyperventilate. For example, I was the last person to go into the home office. A curfew like the one in France would have driven me insane. So it was clear to me: the vaccination is my freedom.

Are you also boosted?

Mrs. Muller: Yes. I knew from the start that when I was vaccinated, I was one of those people who was always allowed to do more than everyone else, and this is also how it is now with boosters. I can eat out here, I can go to the sauna, I can swim, I can go on vacation, which others cannot.

So you’re not so afraid of infection?

Mrs. Muller: No. Not even before the side effects of the vaccination. I never had them either.

Do you have corona cases in your circle of friends with a severe course?

Mrs. Muller: I found out today from a friend who had a boyfriend, a true vaccination denier, who got infected. He was in quarantine, single, and has not reported again. They broke into the apartment and found him dead.

Mr Müller: How old?

Mrs. Muller: He was 45 years old. He probably didn’t make that jump: I’m so bad that I need help. With another very good friend, the child brought Corona home from kindergarten and infected the entire family including grandparents. Grandpa died there.

Mr Müller: Now, acute friends of ours have had it, the two parents and the children. Tested positive, 39 fever. The two adults were a little flabby, but are all fit again.

Mr. Müller, it was clear to you from the start: Even if there is a vaccine, I will not be vaccinated?

Mr Müller: I am generally not a fan of vaccinations. But I’m vaccinated against diphtheria and tetanus. When we went on vacation to China, I had to get vaccinated against yellow fever. Nothing happened to me. I just have to lie down or I’ll fall over. I’m a bit sprayophobic.

Mrs. Muller: It’s about the syringe, not the vaccination.