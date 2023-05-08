Miami Beach police said in a press release that authorities began receiving reports of shootings shortly before 4 am at the Gala nightclub in the city’s South Beach area.

The Associated Press quoted police officers responding to reports that they found three people who appeared to be shot.

Police said a man and two women were taken to the Miami Trauma Center, where the man died. Both women are expected to recover.

Police have not announced any arrests and have not identified any suspects, or a motive for the incident.

In recent months, Miami Beach has seen a string of weekend shootings.