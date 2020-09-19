Now the virus has also forced the FDP to move. As if the liberals hadn’t already suffered enough in the corona crisis, from dwindling importance and poor poll numbers, they now have to give up a familiar place – for reasons of hygiene.

Instead of the hip “Station”, a renovated freight yard in Kreuzberg, as usual, the FDP federal party congress will take place on this sunny Saturday in the rather staid Neukölln congress hotel “Estrel”. On the edge of a Berlin industrial area, where trucks thunder past in the direction of the autobahn – not yet completely outside of the city, but also no longer in the middle of it.

To a certain extent, the place fits the current situation of the FDP. If there were parliamentary elections today, the liberals would have to fear being thrown out of the Bundestag. They are five to seven percent in surveys. In the middle, at the center of politics, the FDP has not been standing for a long time.

If the Liberals have their way, it will soon be over. “Mission Aufbruch” is the motto of the party congress. It should and must go up a year before the federal election – that is the watchword. They want to be strengthened in the Bundestag, if possible back in the government. The topics that should bring success: business, education, digitization.

Lindner’s one-man show no longer works

The starting position for the FDP is extremely unfavorable: Party leader Christian Lindner, the former star of his own political “One Man Show”, has recently delivered little success – instead he has been disgruntled in the party with the expulsion of his 39-year-old Secretary General Linda Teuteberg taken care of.

The applause from the delegates is noticeably cautious when the FDP chief in a dark suit steps onto the bright blue stage.

Departure: Linda Teuteberg, former FDP general secretary, leaves the stage at the federal party conference after a short speech. Photo: dpa / Bernd von Jutrczenka

But Lindner wouldn’t be Lindner if he couldn’t pull the people in the room to his side with full rhetorical power. He speaks freely, moves confidently on the podium, draws circles in the air with his right hand when things get complicated. In terms of content, it offers a mixture of emotions, attacks on the competition and – rather unusual for the 41-year-old – irony and self-criticism.

The delegates will later relieve the ailing party leader with standing applause, for now.

“Corona seems to me to be controllable today”

“Finally another federal party congress”, Lindner begins his speech. The fact that we are coming together despite the pandemic is a signal: “In the end, the virus must not triumph over freedom.”

There should not be a second lockdown. One should not allow “our parents and grandparents to get lonely in old people’s homes” again.

Intelligent solutions are needed for autumn and winter. “Corona seems to me to be manageable today.” Lindner calls for a “step into economic normality”. The state’s corona aid, short-time work benefits, the suspension of the obligation to file for bankruptcy – none of this should be extended indefinitely.

Instead, what is needed is a “solid budget policy”, less debt and taxes, but more market. “Let’s work for a new economic miracle in this country!” Cries Lindner. As expected, this ensures positive approval.

Lindner declares Jamaica-Aus

The delegates also show understanding when Lindner switches to self-criticism mode. He defends the fact that he broke the Jamaica soundings in the fall of 2017 – but then adds: “We would do a few things differently.” He says that he would better explain the end of Jamaica today.

Lindner made no compromises in the decision to replace his Secretary General Teuteberg with the Rhineland-Palatinate Minister of Economics, Volker Wissing.

He politely thanks Teuteberg for her work and tries a man’s joke: During their tenure, he and his general had “started 300 times the day together” – with morning phone calls. There are isolated giggles in the hall, Teuteberg looks at the floor, bites his lower lip.

Later she will announce in a short speech that she will continue to be involved in the FDP as a top candidate in Brandenburg “and beyond”. Her previous job was “mostly a pleasure”. The applause is strong. Many at the party congress seem happy when the move from Teuteberg to Wissing goes without any further scratches.

Wissing demands: “Private before the state”

The newcomer then got a passable election result with 82.8 percent – ten points less than Teuteberg in April 2019. His speech was received in a friendly manner by the delegates, but Wissing could not carry away the party conference.

He reliably plays on the topic for which Lindner has chosen him: the market economy. “Private before the state” is the core requirement. Wissing speaks objectively, remains standing behind the yellow lectern, only now and then there is emphasis in his voice. Then he almost sounds like an experienced Secretary General when he accuses the grand coalition of “megalomania” or demands that the state “pull its fingers out of the dough of the economy as quickly as possible”.

Overall, however, the talk is characterized by a few emotional moments – which also applies to the FDP party congress under the conditions of the corona crisis, with distance rules and everyday masks.