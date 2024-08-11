Ciudad Juarez.- A man is in critical health condition after being shot on Saturday night on Juan Beltrán and Sierra de Jalpan streets in the Kilometer 28 neighborhood, reported personnel from the State Investigation Agency (AEI).

It was a violent incident that occurred at 8:22 p.m., which was primarily attended to by elements of the Municipal Police assigned to the Southern District.

A ministerial police agent said that they went to the Sanatorio de Jesús, where they found the affected person, José Martín VC, aged 26, who was taken by his father to receive care, which was initially denied to him at the Red Cross Centenario, due to a lack of doctors.

The injured man told investigative police that his attacker is a subject nicknamed El Tancino, who is dedicated to the sale and distribution of drugs in the neighborhoods known as ‘Los Kilómetros’.

The AEI opened a case for attempted homicide and injuries.