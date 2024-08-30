Ciudad Juárez— A man was shot early this morning in the Riberas del Bravo neighborhood, municipal police reported.

The attack was reported at 4:43 a.m. in a house located at 23r4 Rivera Colinas Street, a few meters from Rivera Bocoyna, where the preventive officers and soldiers arrived after receiving reports of a shootout.

An SSPM coordinator said that when they arrived at the scene they found the man shot, who was getting into a private truck owned by his stepfather, who took him to a hospital, under police protection.

The victim was shot in the left leg and the right arm, but the circumstances of the attack have been withheld, as the victim did not want to provide details to the police.