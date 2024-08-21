Ciudad Juárez— A man was beaten to death in the early hours of today on the streets of the Kilometer 20 neighborhood, reported operational personnel from the State Public Security Secretariat (SSPE).

During a patrol of state police officers aboard unit PE147, they located the body of a man on the streets of Leonardo Bernal and Nicolás Rodríguez, who was on the dirt road, at 00:19 hours.

An SSPE agent said that the victim’s head was smashed, with exposed brain matter, and also showed signs of a severe beating.

The crime scene was a dark area and that was used to kill the man, who was not carrying any identification documents, the state police officer said.

Field criminal experts and ministerial police went to that location to take note of the incident and opened an investigation file for the 51st homicide of the month of August.