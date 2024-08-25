Ciudad Juárez.- During an operation in bars in the town, elements of the State Investigation Agency of the District Attorney’s Office of the Northern Zone arrested a person caught in possession of a pistol and a revolver.

The interventions were carried out during the first minutes of this Saturday, August 24, resulting in the arrest of the male Jesús Adán SL, 27 years old, in a commercial establishment located on Abraham Lincoln Avenue, intersection with Benjamín Franklin, in the Pronaf Zone, assuring him:

* A revolver-type firearm, loaded with five useful cartridges, caliber .38 special, which he had strapped to his back at waist level.

* A black pistol-type firearm, with a black metal magazine, loaded with 9 live cartridges, caliber 380.

The detainee and the seized items were placed at the disposal of the federal public prosecutor, who will continue with the corresponding investigations to determine his legal situation.