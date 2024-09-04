Several victims were hospitalized Wednesday after a shooting at Apalachee High School, a secondary school in Barrow County, Georgia, local media reported. Police and ambulances were heavily deployed at the school and students gathered on the school’s football field, according to helicopter footage from local media. WSB-TVOne suspect has been arrested, according to the county sheriff’s office. Details about the number of victims and their condition are unknown.

“I have directed all available state resources to respond to the incident at Apalachee High School and urge all Georgians to join my family in praying for the safety of those in our classrooms, both in Barrow County and across the state,” Georgia Governor Brian Kemp tweeted. “We will continue to work with local, state and federal partners as we gather information and continue to respond to this situation, He added in another tweet, without providing details of what happened.

On the same social network, the FBI office in Atlanta said, also without giving much information: “The FBI in Atlanta is aware of the current situation at Apalachee Institute in Barrow County. Our agents are on site coordinating and supporting local law enforcement.”

Students are evacuated following Wednesday’s shooting in Winder, Georgia (USA). AP

The school sent a message to parents saying, “Apalachee High School is currently on lockdown after reports of gunshots. Police are here. Please do not attempt to come to the school at this time while officers work to secure the area,” local outlet Athens Banner-Herald reported. Parents have since been able to pick up their children, the outlet reported.

No official information has been released on the injuries, but Atlanta’s Fox-5 television station reported that it saw one person being loaded into a helicopter for transport to a hospital. WSB-TV also reported that a second person was also loaded into an ambulance for transport to the hospital. “Casualties have been reported, but no details are available at this time on the number or condition of the victims,” ​​the sheriff’s statement said.

[Noticia de última hora. Habrá actualización en breve]