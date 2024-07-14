Juarez City.- A dispute between cousins ​​left one man injured and another arrested on Saturday night, reported the spokesman for the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM) Adrián Sánchez.

The fight occurred in the Granjas de Chapultepec neighborhood, they responded to a call received at the 911 emergency number, where they reported a fight on Pavo Real Street and De los Aztecas Avenue, said Sánchez Contreras.

Upon arriving at the scene of the incident, they observed a beaten man lying on the asphalt with blood on his face, which is why they requested the presence of an ambulance so that the victim could be transferred to a hospital to receive the necessary care.

Witnesses reported that the person responsible for the attack was a cousin with whom he had had an argument. With the information obtained, the officers managed to arrest José Ángel SC, 18 years old, who was found to be carrying a work tool known as a “matraca”, which he used to attack him.

He was placed at the disposal of the Public Prosecutor’s Office in the Northern District, accused of injuries.