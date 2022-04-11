Only a few Dutch people protect their bicycles well against theft. They do not use a second lock and do not attach their bicycle, e-bike, moped or motorcycle to a fixed object on the street. This is apparent from new research by the RAI Association and the independent ART Quality Mark.

To minimize the risk of theft, the police, manufacturers and insurers have long advised using two locks, preferably with a quality mark. Bicycle owners are also advised to always secure their bicycle to a fixed object and also in plain sight.

However, a large majority of cyclists ignore the advice, the new research shows. Only 36 percent use at least two locks. Less than five in ten owners (47 percent) anchor their two-wheeler to the fixed world. Only a quarter put a bicycle in the light.

Martijn van Eikenhorst, chairman of the ART Quality Mark, is shocked by the numbers. ,,Bicycle owners are more lax with their property than we thought. They apparently estimate the chance that their bicycle will be stolen is low."

Theft of e-bikes on the rise

However, the chance is not small, e-bikes in particular are increasingly being stolen. No fewer than 22,593 owners of a plug-in bicycle reported the theft to the police last year. That is a 75 percent increase in two years. Ordinary bicycles are being stolen less and less, but last year still 23,733 times. In total, bicycle theft costs society 600 million euros per year, calculated the Stichting Aanpak Fiets en E-bike theft (SAFE) earlier.



A sturdy lock, with a quality mark, makes it significantly more difficult for thieves to steal a bicycle Martijn van Eikenhorst, ART Quality Mark Foundation

Van Eikenhorst emphasizes that two bicycle locks and anchoring them to a standard, fence, lamppost or other fixed object is the best way to prevent theft. Especially now that the police invest relatively little energy in bicycle theft. He also advises to lock two-wheelers in the shed or garage. “Thieves are increasingly striking in and near the house, the figures show. Last year more than 1900 times.”

As chairman of the ART quality mark, he emphasizes the importance of his quality mark. The foundation tests locks for manufacturers for robustness by cutting them open. They are further subjected to a corrosion, freezing and dust test.

A double bicycle lock offers the best protection, but even then a bicycle can be stolen. © ThinkStock



Delay Mechanism

“A lock actually works as a delay mechanism,” explains Van Eikenhorst. “A sturdy lock with a quality mark makes it significantly more difficult for bicycle thieves to steal a bicycle.” However, the survey shows that more than two thirds of bicycle owners (70 percent) are not aware of the ART quality mark. “Now that many insurers require the use of locks with a quality mark, that is quite remarkable.”

The independent ART quality mark also works with a star system. A two- or three-star lock is recommended for bicycles and e-bikes. “Whoever buys a bicycle usually receives an ART lock with two stars from the manufacturer. For the second lock, one or two stars is sufficient, depending on the price of the two-wheeler.” Four or five star locks are recommended for motorcycles.

