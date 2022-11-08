He was born in 2005 but Arda Güler in Turkey is already a star. On the pitch is the number 10 of Fenerbahce, a legacy collected by Ozil. On Instagram he has exceeded one million followers and on TV he is present in the schedules of every sports program: “Could you tell me a stronger midfielder than you?”, Asks a conductor to former Inter Emre Belözoğlu. A few seconds of silence, then his face lights up with a radiant smile: “Arda Güler!”.