Of Mauro Forghieri I especially remember a couple of phone calls. The first did not go very well, in fact it did not go well at all. It was the early 90s, and as a practitioner in the editorial office of Autosprint I was instructed to contact him for a service. I caught him in one of his moments – no, annoyed and unnerved having to answer an inexperienced journalist when he obviously had – and rightly – other things to do. “I don’t know what to say, they call me for a meeting, I have to go“, short cut. The other phone call came many years later, in 2014. A few days after the turnaround that had closed the doors of Ferrari to the head of the engineers, Luca Marmorini. “Alberto, I don’t know anything, but I saw the photo of the Ferrari engine on Autosprint I don’t understand why the turbine inlet duct is so longwith an evident heat dispersion …“. I remember that I replied: Mauro, if you don’t understand it, don’t expect me to understand it. If I’m not mistaken, Ferrari’s first hybrid Power Unit was the result of design compromises, which forced choices in contrast with the dictates of thermodynamics; but I was amazed by thehumility of a person of that technical caliber who sought enlightenment from the Prince of the Ignorants.

Between the first and second phone calls, and also after that of course, there were many others. And there were many meetings on the circuits, especially when Mauro held the role of television commentator for some time. I remember in particular an interview (of which I only had to take care of the so-called completions, i.e. titles, captions, etc.) at the time of Lambo. Which actually should have been called Glas, an acronym for Gonzales Luna y Asociados. Except that Señor Luna, an elusive Mexican businessman, slipped away at the last moment, leaving honors and burdens to the asociados. The opening photo of the service showed the Modenese engineer intent on tinkering with an engine, with two screwdrivers in his hand and a wrench in his teeth. He, however, even before the publication had stormed the drafting of calls, why he absolutely did not want to appear as the only technical manager of the team (in fact, I think it had to deal mainly with gearboxes and suspensions). The fact is that the photo remained the original one, in stark contrast to the title that Pilates proclaimed: “Forghieri: Not just the Lambo factotum!“. In that season, 1991, the little Lambo risked, so to speak, to score points, a privilege reserved at the time for the first six. It happened, indeed it should have happened, in Imola with Van de Poele. But he ran out of gas on the last lap. Well, I don’t know what miracle of self-control then allowed Mauro not to give into a rage – which would have been incandescent – in worldwide. Yes, because in that Grand Prix he was a guest in the commentary booth, always to Telemontecarlo if I am not mistaken. I guess he steamed out his nostrils, but he only let go of a “Sin!Which must have cost him several bars of arterial pressure.

Above all, I appreciated his ability – typical of grown-ups – of explain the more complex concepts in a simple way it is comprensible. I do not want to boast of friendships and long-standing acquaintances: I had only known the Forghieri of the bright past through newspapers and magazines, the one of the present – the present of that time – was a normally exceptional person, who perhaps answered his cell phone while his wife insisted because park your car at the supermarket first. I felt, as I think so many, a real displeasure in seeing him a little on the sidelines at the celebration of the 70 years of the Ferrari companyin September 2017. I never understood the apparent obstinacy of those years, under the presidency of Sergio Marchionne, to cover the walls of the past with the plaster of today. For a change, he did not keep quiet and openly complained about the too many absences of that event.

Forghieri had a way of speaking and explaining himself that in some ways was already from other times. But the right ones. It always seemed to me that he applied a pragmatic logic, made up of mathematical formulas and common sense, to every concept, to every facet of life. Almost superfluous to say that we will never see people like this again, in Formula 1 and in motor racing. Because even in that world that no longer exists today, like Forghieri there was only Forghieri.