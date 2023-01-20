Mexico.- Jenny de la Vega He has shown time and time again in his publications that he has everything that can make any man lose his mind and even some women accounts who recognize his beauty. But now she has surpassed the levels and has given everyone photos that exceeded the expectations of the fans and she did it with the combination of outfits.

The surprise was presented in the account of instagram where she posted a couple of photos in which she modeled a daring set of pink lingerie but he did not do it in any way because he decided to wear very tight jeans over the delicate garments and although the combination is a bit controversial, the happiest were his followers.

In the photos you can see Jeni de la Vega dazzled with her beauty in her entirety, she wearing her blonde hair, a very light skin tone that matched her pink outfit that consisted of two pieces, in the upper part she you can appreciate more details such as the use of the lace and some elastics, while for the bottom the design was more daring because it was smaller.

To make your post more daring, Jenny de la Vega He put in the description that “You need one like me”, making it clear that she is the perfect woman for those who like good things and she is everything they are looking for. With a few days since she arrived on the networks, she has already managed to gain more than 40,000 likes and hundreds of comments in which the influencer can see how much they adore her.