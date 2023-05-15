Alianza Petrolera faced Atlético Nacional Within the framework of date 19 of the BetPlay League 2023-I and in Barrancabermeja the local club had the obligation to add a victory to finalize the home run classification at once. Finally, the local managed to win 2-1 and kept their ticket.

From the first minutes, Alianza Petrolera wanted to surprise and they succeeded, because they scared them with arrivals at Nacional, managing to score even first at the Daniel Villa Zapata stadium.

The Alliance Illusion

In the 14th minute, Luis Miguel Angulo finished off with his right foot close to Harlen Castillo’s goalkeeper, taking advantage of this to define and take advantage of an assist from Edwin Torres after a cross. 1-0 and Alianza Petrolera began to get excited about qualifying on this day.

The oil tankers felt better and did not let Nacional surprise them, where they did not let Paulo Autuori’s men get too close.

However, Nacional’s goal came before the end of the first half in a surprising way, since it was not clear where the visit was going to score, but in minute 39 Óscar Perea managed to define with his left, defeating goalkeeper Pier Graziani for the 1-1.

For the second half, the intensity of both teams dropped for a long period, where they did not hurt each other, although Alianza was constantly looking for the goal, but it did not have enough depth.

Around minute 73, a controversial play appeared where the oil player Edwin Torres suffered a foul in the area committed by the purslane Cristian Blanco, who received a yellow card after the VAR review.

The person in charge of scoring that second goal was Steven Rodríguez, who took charge of the collection and converted the penalty shot with his right foot and put it up in the squad to ‘Chipi Chipi’ Castillo, who guessed the shot, but the shot was with violence for the local 2-1.

In the end, Atlético Nacional could not achieve the tie and Alianza Petrolera qualified for the final home runs after adding 30 points.

