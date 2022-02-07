Just as Netflix bets on third-party content, Amazon Prime Video does its thing with compelling shows. Such is the case of shark tank mexicothe program in which thousands of entrepreneurs seek to become the next success story and an example of improvement for the economy of the Aztec country.

The show, which is currently in its sixth season, has been renewed for a seventh installment. However, the announcement of the new sharks that will make up his panel of investors brought two big casualties: Arturo Elías Ayub and Rodrigo Herrera.

In this sense, Elías Ayub sent a farewell message to his followers and the program’s team, after having been part of the successful TV format since its inception.

“I loved having been in six seasons of Shark Tank Mexico, the incredible production (of) Kirén Miret, my fellow Sharks tipaz@s, the amazing projects, the amazing audience, the impressive fans (THANK YOU ALL) but for me it was fulfilled a cycle and for that reason I … I am out, “he posted on his official Twitter.

In this way, the sharks that we will see in the new season of the program are: Marcus Dantus, Alejandro Litchi, Alejandra Ríos, Ernesto Coppel, Marisa Lazo, Amaury Vergara and Braulio Arsuaga.

What is Shark Tank Mexico about?

Shark Tank Mexico’s format is as exciting as it is simple. The program invites all those entrepreneurs who wish to obtain the support of an investment partner in exchange for a percentage of their company.

In this way, the merchants present their businesses to a panel of sharks, whom they will have to convince with their pitch (a brief presentation), in which they must include their statistics to prove that they are profitable and that they need the financing and experience of minds experts.

Clearly not all of them succeed, and many fail to get the money they seek. However, there are many success stories and the results have made the show one of the most loved by the audience.