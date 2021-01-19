Lisandro López had no plans to hang the ankle boots on Mozart and Corbatta. He had made it clear a while ago: “I did not come with the idea of ​​ending my career in Racing, I do not take it as my last club because it no longer gives me the leather. If things go well and I am a year, five or ten more and I can retire here, the better. And if not, if I am six months old, I don’t score a goal against anyone and the whole stadium is screwing at me, surely I will go to play elsewhere ”.

No one insulted Licha, the last idol in force, but murmurs with the public would have dispersed on the court. Even with reflections of that talent that drove him to play a decade in Europe, the captain suffered this post-pandemic stage and increased a negative streak of 25 games without being able to leave his mark on the net. He broke the spell against Newell’s, just on the date that the ill-fated participation of the Academy in the Diego Maradona Cup. His performance ranged from a regular to low level, with very few outstanding performances and there was no reason to sustain his ownership. In the virtual gallery of the Twitter, usually heartless, asked for his departure without qualms about his resume. In the same social network they also mourn him.

Lisandro understood that it is better to leave before being thrown out. That he had given everything to Racing, the club that opened the doors to him since he came from Rafael Obligado and settled in an apartment that the club rented him a few blocks from the Cilindro and came to share with Mariano González. If the responsibility was carried on the shoulder after the defeat with River in the Libertadores 2019. “Now we have to be champions of the Super League”, he shook at the press conference, aware of his referential role within the campus. It was just in the preview of the fourth date. From the success against Central, the following Sunday, until the penultimate date with Tigre in Victoria, he showed the way.

During an interview with ClarionDarío Cvitanich said that Lisandro never relaxed. “You are the captain, the idol, the scorer, you came out champion, people love you, download a change”, I said to him on those trips they shared by car until training. Until now, of course. On the verge of turning 38 years old, he is already a husband and father. And he wants a quieter life in a country that will not be the Mecca of football, but it provides him with conditions and facilities that he will not find here for his new family project. He will play in an MLS that is constantly growing, but without so much pressure. Who can blame him? If there are few who believe that the only escape route is in Ezeiza.

Love. Licha and Mercedes, his wife and daughter of President Víctor Blanco. Together they formed a family.

Lisandro never showed folds, despite the fact that once his words had such a great resonance that they weighed on the exits of Claudio Ubeda and Ricardo Zielinski. He was always authentic. Had the courage to say “I’m going”. López is a gentleman. And it was hers an act of honesty. Of those that do not abound and few, in all areas, would dare to imitate. Especially in the political class.