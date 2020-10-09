A case of cheating from a person has come to light after downloading the app on phone in Dwarka North police station area. The thug approached the victim on the pretext of getting KYC (No Your Customer) of an app and then took out about one lakh rupees from the account. When asked to return the money, the accused started asking the victim for information about another bank account.Satish Chandra of Kakrauli complained of cheating at Dwarka North police station on Wednesday. He told that he has an account with a private bank. On Wednesday, there was a message on his mobile to get KYC done by an app company. Around four o’clock a person named Deepak Sharma called. He spoke of doing KYC and then asked the victim to go live on the app. As the accused was told, Satish kept putting information on the app. The accused got another app downloaded in Satish’s phone. Then he asked to do a transaction of ten rupees in an app related to online payment. As soon as ten rupees came to Satish’s account, a message came out of the bank to withdraw 24 thousand rupees. The money was transferred to the account of a woman named Rita.

When told about the withdrawal of money, he told that it cannot happen. Then after some time he asked Satish to give information about another bank account. Satish became suspicious and did not give information about the account and forced him to return the money. The accused stubbornly insisted that the money would not be returned until he informed the other account. Then messages started coming out of the bank continuously. Nearly one lakh rupees were withdrawn from Satish’s account. Late in the evening, the accused got a call again and Satish asked him to return the money, then he again asked for the information of another bank account and disconnected the phone. Satish complained about the incident to the bank and the police. The police have registered a case and started investigating.