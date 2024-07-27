Artillery shelling and drone attacks on border areas killed one person and damaged buildings, the governor of Russia’s Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said on Saturday.

Gladkov added, on the Telegram application, that the attack targeted a village several kilometers from the border with Ukraine.

Other areas were attacked, particularly around Shebekino on the border, but no other casualties were reported.

The Belgorod region, near the Ukrainian border, is subject to shelling from time to time.