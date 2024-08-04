A drone attack killed a woman in the town of Shebekino in the Russian region of Belgorod, the governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said on Sunday.

The Belgorod region, on the border with Ukraine, is subjected to constant shelling, resulting in deaths, injuries and material damage.

The latest of these attacks, on Saturday, targeted an oil depot in Gubkin County, causing a fire that was quickly extinguished, according to regional governor Gladkov.

The Belgorod region governor said the fire was extinguished without any casualties.

The Ukrainian army said in a statement yesterday that the attack on oil depots and fuel and lubricant storage facilities in the Belgorod, Kursk and Rostov regions led to at least two oil tanks catching fire.