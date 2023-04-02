One person was killed and three seriously injured after a gunman opened fire in the parking lot of a Trader Joe’s store in Southern California. On Saturday, April 1, reports KTLA 5 News.

After the shooting, the perpetrator fled in a red Honda car. The police later announced the arrest of two suspects. According to law enforcement officers, they threw something out of the window of their car.

The victim is said to be a 45-year-old man. Three other victims – a 35-year-old woman, a 35-year-old man and a 45-year-old man were hospitalized in serious condition.

Police are investigating the details of the shooting.

Earlier, on March 27, it was reported that six people died as a result of shooting on the territory of a Presbyterian Christian school in the American city of Nashville (Tennessee).

Commenting on the tragedy, US President Joe Biden indicated that he had again appealed to the US Congress on the issue of advancing a bill to ban weapons.