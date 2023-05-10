One Italian out of ten would like to go to the psychologist, but is forced to give it up for economic reasons, especially women (11%) and compatriots aged 54 and over (11%). The data emerges from a survey carried out by the Piepoli Institute for the National Council of the Order of Psychologists (Cnop) on a representative sample of the Italian population, made up of men and women of age.

According to the survey, almost one in two citizens (47%) would ask an expert for help in case of psychological problems, while 38% would talk about it first with loved ones. For 58% the Covid-19 pandemic has changed people’s relationship with psychological problems: they are more inclined to ask for help (26%), talk about psychological problems more easily for 20%, feel ashamed (20 %) and these problems are addressed more openly (18%).

But often, as emerges from the survey, economic reasons hold back the use of a psychologist. One in 10 is forced to give up due to spending problems. It shouldn’t be like this for the vast majority of Italians. As many as 89% think, in fact, that “psychological assistance is a public right and therefore must be free and accessible to all”.

The economic situation, health problems, rising prices and high bills steal the sleep and serenity of Italians. For 26%, compared to a year ago, psychological well-being has significantly worsened. So much so that almost one 5 has turned to the care of an expert, it still emerges.

Compared to a year ago, Italians seem less serene. If there is 11% who consider their psychological well-being improved, for 26% it has worsened, with a negative balance of -15%. The deterioration was felt equally among men (26%) and women (27%), but above all in the most productive range at work, the 35-54 age group, where a -23% was recorded.

The survey reveals that almost one Italian out of five (17%) has turned to the care of an expert. The percentage is quite similar between men (16%) and women (18%), but increases significantly in the younger segment of the population, that between 18 and 35 years of age, where 25% resort to a psychologist.