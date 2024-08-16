Home policy

The Democratic Party Convention will take place in Chicago from August 19 to 22. The focus will be on Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

Chicago/Washington – Between August 19 and 22, 50,000 guests and participants are expected to travel to Chicago for the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in the USA. What is certain is that less than three months before the US election The four-day event will focus on the two main figures of the party in the presidential elections. However, it is not only approval and euphoria surrounding the duo Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are expected.

For the nomination of the incumbent Vice President and her announced Running Mate However, there is no danger whatsoever. This year, Harris and Walz will not be confirmed as the party’s candidate during the Democratic Party Convention as usual, but in advance in an online vote. According to a statement by party leader Jaime Harrison, the participating delegates gave Harris “historic momentum” at the beginning of August and voted 99 percent for her candidacy in the US election. Harris will nevertheless formally accept the nomination in Chicago.

From August 19 to 22 in Chicago: Where the Democratic Party Convention will take place

For the Democrats The event is also one of the most important and high-profile events in the election campaign. The programme includes daily committee meetings of the various subgroups of the party, a morning delegate breakfast and – eagerly awaited – evening events lasting several hours on all four days, to which, similar to the party conference, the republican Prominent party officials and celebrities were expected a few weeks ago.

For this event, the party has rented one of the most visited indoor arenas in the world, the United Center in Chicago. The arena has a capacity of over 23,000 people and is the sporting home of the city’s basketball team, the Chicago Bulls, and the Chicago Blackhawks ice hockey team. According to media reports, the Democrats had collected 94 million US dollars in donations to finance the event in the run-up to the event.

Democratic Party Convention in Chicago: Appearances by Harris, Walz and Biden expected

In the days leading up to the event, the final list of those who will appear at the Democratic Party Convention and address the party’s supporters with speeches is eagerly awaited. It is also not known how often Harris and Walz will speak. At the Republican Party Convention a few weeks ago, for example, presidential candidate Donald Trump according to a New York Times Reportedly, this occurred on all days of the event, which is, however, unusual.

In addition to Harris and Walz, possible speakers include the incumbent Democratic US President Joe Bidenother high-ranking US Democrats, as well as prominent supporters of the party. Star guests at past DNCs have included actresses Meryl Streep and Sigourney Weaver, as well as former US presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. The program is expected to be published no later than the day before the respective event. Bands and music stars are also regular guests at party conventions.

Speeches and protests: What happens on the sidelines at the Democratic Party Convention

But even if the evening events are the part visible to the public, programmatic issues also play a role at the Democratic Party Convention. To this end, delegate committees will be held in the mornings and afternoons on all four days, in which participants will exchange ideas about the issues and priorities of the Democratic Party. A draft of the party program, which will be decided on this basis, already exists.

Loud New York TimesAccording to a report, massive protests are expected at the event in Chicago this year – and not just from Republicans. Some left-wing groups have also already registered protest marches in Chicago, where they want to make a statement against the positions of some Democrats on the war between Israel and Gaza.

Kamala Harris is currently facing criticism from other quarters, too. While Republicans are criticizing Harris for failing to fulfill her duty to protect the southern border of the United States from immigrants, those who are more left-leaning or liberal are demanding that Harris show more courage in taking a stand on migration issues. (saka)