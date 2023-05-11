Thursday, May 11, 2023, 6:11 p.m.



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The collision between two trailers that occurred this Thursday afternoon resulted in one of the drivers of the vehicles slightly injured. The 112 Emergency Coordination Center of the Region of Murcia received several calls at 5:37 p.m. warning of the traffic accident that occurred on the A-7 as it passed through Lorca.

Witnesses to the accident also warned that the right lane of the road, when passing the tunnel in the Alicante direction, was blocked due to the collision between the two trucks.

A Civil Guard Traffic patrol, Highway Maintenance personnel and an ambulance from the Emergency Management and Health Emergencies 061 went to the place, which treated one of the 43-year-old truckers, who had minor injuries.