One of two children injured in a cable car crash in northern Italy died in hospital. This was announced on May 23 by the National Rescue Service in the Alps in its Twitter…

Thus, the number of victims of the tragedy increased to 14.

Earlier that day, it was reported that rescuers pulled 12 bodies of the dead from under the wreckage of the cable car, but the total number of victims could be 13. It was also noted that two children 9 and 5 years old in serious condition with numerous injuries were taken to a hospital in Turin.

The incident took place earlier in the day. The cable car connects the village of Stresa on the shores of Lake Lago Maggiore and Mount Monterone with a height of almost 1.5 thousand meters. 100 meters before the summit, at the maximum height, the line collapsed. As a result of a rope break, almost at the entrance to the destination, one cabin collapsed from a height of about 20 meters, in which there were at least 15 people. The reasons for the incident are being investigated. The investigation is being conducted by the prosecutor’s office and a special commission.

The cable car website says it returned to work a month ago after coronavirus-related restrictions.