A man was brutally fucked this Friday when he was participating in Blanca’s confinement. A bull from Pablo Mayoral’s ranch hit one of the runners, who fell to the ground, and seconds later he was run over and displaced several meters by a second animal that overtook him on the run. The shooting took place between the streets of Barrio Nuevo and Concepción at the beginning of the confinement.

After the blow, the man was lying motionless on the ground, at which time a man tried to move him out of the way of the bulls to put him to safety. However, another of the horns hit the man who tried to help him and knocked him down. It was then that several participants came to help both.

The chief surgeon of the Plaza de Blanca, Pedro Galindo, reported that the man had a wound of about ten centimeters from a bull horn at the cervical level “which is quite deep” and that it has affected vascular and muscular structures at a superficial level. He also explained that the affected person had an inciso-contusion wound at the right frontal level and a contusion in the pelvic area.

Sanitary workers transfer the injured person to the Cieza hospital.



J.A. Moreno







The injured man was transferred by ambulance to the Lorenzo Guirao de Cieza hospital, where he remains with a reserved prognosis. The Emergency Coordination Center reported that the wounded man’s life is not in danger.

According to municipal sources, it was the first time that the victim, 33 years old and of Irish origin, participated in a confinement.