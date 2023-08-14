In early June, the Sudanese charity Hadhreen reported that 71 children, many of them babies, had died in a public orphanage in the country’s capital, Khartoum, which had been trapped and isolated amid fighting that ensued. they broke out in April between the regular Army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. Most died from malnutrition, dehydration and infections. After their case was known, on June 7, another 300 children who remained in the center were successfully evacuated to a city 200 kilometers from Khartoum, after a four-hour journey.

The Mygoma orphanage tragedy caused shock and highlighted the increased vulnerability of children in Sudan since the outbreak of war. Today it is estimated that more than 13.5 million need urgent humanitarian aid, a figure greater than the entire population of Portugal. Hundreds of thousands already suffer from severe acute malnutrition, and children represent half of the more than three million displaced people left behind by the conflict. The future of several generations is at stake.

Ted Chaiban, the deputy director of Humanitarian Action and Supply Operations at Unicef, the UN fund for children, traveled at the end of July to Sudan, a country he has been visiting for 25 years, and to the border with Chad, the main recipient of refugees fleeing violence, to monitor the situation. “It’s hard to think of a time when things were more dire than today. [para los niños sudaneses]”, he notes.

Ask. The needs of children in Sudan have multiplied very rapidly since the outbreak of the war in April, and the latest figures from Unicef ​​already speak of up to 13.6 million children in need of urgent humanitarian aid. Had such a critical situation been experienced before?

Answer. since its independence [en 1956], the country has been in conflict for most of the years, but it is hard to think of a time when things have been worse for the children of Sudan. The 14 million children who urgently need humanitarian aid represent 1 in 2 children living in the country. In addition, there are 1.7 million recently displaced children, adding to those previously displaced by other political crises and conflicts such as the one in Darfur. So it’s hard to think of a time when things were more dire than today.

Q. The war has affected the entire country, but the fighting has been concentrated in the Khartoum, Darfur regions and parts of the south. How is the situation in these areas?

R. Since the beginning of the conflict we have received reports of serious violations, with more than 435 children killed and 2,025 injured. That is to say, [unos] 2,500 children killed or injured since the beginning of the crisis, on April 15. This is equivalent to one every hour, and we are only talking about the cases that have been able to be registered. This is in addition to the fact that we are in an already fragile country, where three million children were at risk of acute malnutrition, of whom 700,000 were at risk of severe acute malnutrition. To reach them, a stable health system was needed.

Q. And instead, the health system has rapidly collapsed in the aftermath of the war.

R. To date, UNICEF and its partners have been able to reach 88,000 of those 700,000 children with severe acute malnutrition. If we don’t reach a severely malnourished child, there is a good chance that he will die. There are access problems, threats to humanitarian workers, and lack of functionality of health centers in areas affected by the conflict, which has a direct impact on children. Equally important is securing the necessary funding to respond to this crisis. Unicef ​​made an appeal to respond with 840 million dollars (764 million euros) and for now we only have 9% financing. We appreciate every dollar, but more resources are needed.

Q. About half of the more than 3.3 million people displaced in Sudan since the start of the war are children. What is your situation?

R. Chadian authorities [el primer país receptor de refugiados sudaneses]For example, they have done their part by allowing families to settle and even encouraging some of the returned refugees to have access to land, often by fully cooperating and giving access to humanitarian agencies. What we have to do is speed up the response because the children arrive in bad shape when they cross the border.

There are more than 300,000 refugees who have arrived in Chad and it is very important to support the response [allí]. at the border [de Chad con Sudán] we saw families cross the border with practically nothing, exhausted, dehydrated. There were malnourished children because they had to go through up to 11 checkpoints to reach the border, often with bribes. The situation is difficult, and it is so in different ways in different parts, depending on whether you are displaced or a refugee outside your country. But I have to emphasize that a lot is being done as well, and that a lot of human resilience is being shown.

Q. An increasing number of cases of gender-based violence against girls, including sexual violence, are being documented since the start of the war. How are you working to reach the victims or survivors?

R. Cases of gender violence have been documented, and women have also told us about it when they crossed the border with Chad. in Atbara [una ciudad al norte de Sudán] We spoke at a medical clinic with a psychosocial counselor who has gone family by family to find out if someone has been a victim of sexual and gender-based violence, and is offering medical advice and follow-up. Be part of the response, both outside of Sudan and inside. But it must also be recognized that much remains to be done, that there is a serious under-reporting because survivors sometimes feel the associated stigma. We have to see what can be done to be accountable to the parties and work on prevention.

