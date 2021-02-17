People under 65 in Germany cannot initially be vaccinated with Biontech and Moderna – only with the less effective vaccine from Astrazeneca. A survey now shows that almost every second person prefers to wait to get one of the more sought-after vaccines. Even before approval within the EU, the corona vaccine from the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca had the image of the second best solution.

The effectiveness, which was shown relatively early in the approval studies, was good at around 70 percent, but not as good as the competing products from Biontech and Moderna. When there were false reports that Astrazeneca would only achieve an effectiveness of eight percent in older people, this also damaged the image.

And apparently sustainable: there seems to be a great deal of skepticism among medical staff, who for the most part apparently prefer not to be vaccinated against corona at all than with Astrazeneca. A trend that is also reflected in the general population, as a Civey survey on behalf of Tagesspiegel Background shows.

According to the, only a third of under 65-year-olds are currently determined to get vaccinated with Astrazeneca – and not wait until Biontech or Moderna is available for them.

According to the current Corona vaccination ordinance of the Federal Ministry of Health, people under 65 should initially be vaccinated with Astrazeneca, while older people should be vaccinated with Biontech or Moderna. This goes back to a recommendation by the Standing Vaccination Commission, which, due to a lack of data, does not see sufficient evidence that Astrazeneca works in the same way in older people as it does in all other people – the European approval authority came to the opposite conclusion.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Pandemie live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

However, according to the regulation, the factual exclusion of Biontech and Moderna for under 65-year-olds only applies to the highest priority level: According to the regulation, Astrazeneca should be given to over 65-year-olds “primarily”. However, if there is a further shortage of the mRNA vaccines, this can also apply to the further priority levels. There is currently no right to choose a vaccine – especially since in a later phase of the vaccination campaign in general practitioners’ practices, Astrazeneca or other vaccines that have been approved up to that point and are easier to store may be vaccinated.

There is no right to vote for a vaccine

The provisions of the ordinance currently have a directly noticeable impact on under 65-year-olds, who are in the highest priority level: These include nurses, medical staff in intensive care units, in emergency rooms, emergency services, palliative wards, vaccination centers as well as in oncology and transplant medicine. Last weekend there were sobering reports from the area.

The Saarland Minister of Health Monika Bachmann (CDU) complained that more than half of 200 people who had registered for a vaccination did not show up for a “special vaccination in the medical field” without canceling the appointment. Bachmann suggested that this could be related to the poorer effectiveness of the Astrazeneca vaccine. That was “not a request concert,” said the Minister frustrated.

More vaccine doses in the 2nd quarter

With this, Bachmann could, unintentionally, have hit the crux of the matter: the vaccine administered is actually not yet a “request concert”, but this could change in perspective. Ultimately, the delivery volume of Biontech vaccinations should increase significantly in the second quarter, according to the Federal Ministry of Health, up to 40 million vaccinations could then be possible. At the same time, the Tübingen Curevac vaccine could be approved, also an mRNA vaccine that the pharmaceutical giant Bayer wants to start producing.

Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is also on the home stretch and could be approved in the EU as early as mid-March, as announced yesterday. And in Russia, “Sputnik V” has just delivered results that seem to outperform Astrazeneca in terms of efficiency and can keep up with Moderna and Biontech. In short: the prospect that so much highly effective vaccine will soon be available to be able to do without Astrazeneca is anything but unrealistic, even for younger people.

Older people don’t want to wait

One in three respondents in the Civey survey (5,000 participants, statistical error 2.5 percent) then also answered the question of whether he or she would “remain unvaccinated for a while” in order to wait for vaccines other than Astrazeneca – with those who If the answer was “rather yes”, this proportion rose to 50 percent. Only 30 percent want to wait “under no circumstances” or “rather not”. This is particularly true of the elderly.

[Lesen Sie hier einen Kommentar zum Thema: Skepsis gegenüber Corona-Impfstoff – dann gebt doch Astrazeneca für alle frei!]

Almost half of 50 to 64 year olds say they preferred to wait, compared to only a third of 18 to 29 year olds. However, the proportion of those who are indifferent to the question is also greater among the youngest: 31 percent say it does not concern the topic. This could be reflected in the fact that younger people have to wait the longest until a vaccination is offered for them, and they are also least at risk from Covid-19, provided they are not previously ill.

The survey also showed a clear difference between men and women. Men are apparently far less willing to wait for another vaccine: 47 percent of those questioned answered accordingly. For women, however, it was 54 percent. (with dpa)